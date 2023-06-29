Man sentenced to 4 years for dangerous driving causing death in Montreal street-racing crash

A driver who caused the death of a man while street racing in Montreal's Cartierville district was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday.

The incident dates back to Nov. 8, 2020. Ilias El Azali was caught on security cameras driving 100 km/h in a 50 zone.

He slammed into a taxi. The taxi's passenger, 32-year-old Kevin Jones-Bynoe, was thrown from the car. He died a few hours later.

Court records show El Azali not only left the scene, but he went back later to retrieve his cell phone and lied to police.

El Azali pleaded guilty to hit and run, and dangerous driving causing death.

The judge called his actions the equivalent to playing Russian roulette with the lives of others.

Crown prosecutor Anik Archambault said El Azali had one previous offence on his driving record for excessive speed.

The Crown was seeking five years behind bars, while the defence asked for two.

Four months after Jones-Bynoe died, his partner, Victoria Billingy, said holding someone responsible for the death "won't bring him back, but it will give us some type of closure."

Jones-Bynoe's death came less than a week after their son's first birthday.

"Anybody that knew Kevin knows that he would light up any room he walked into," his obituary says online.

"His smile and laugh was contagious. He always found the positive in any negative situation."