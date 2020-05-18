Situation in Montreal good enough to reopen stores next week and daycares by June, Legault says

Retail stores in the Montreal area will reopen on May 25 and daycares around the city will open one week later, on June 1, Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday.

Legault said the decision was taken after receiving encouraging numbers about the COVID-19 situation in Montreal, the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada.

The 34 new deaths announced Monday is the lowest that figure has been in more than a month.

Though the daycares are set to reopen, Legault warned the number of spots will be limited to 50 per cent of their pre-pandemic capacity at first, so some parents won't have access right away.

"I understand some workers will be in trouble because they won't all have a place for their child," he said. "I think we have to go gradually."

Despite easing the confinement measures, Legault urged Quebecers to continue respecting physical distancing guidelines and to wear a mask in public.

"I also want to ask Quebecers to be very careful," he said. "We need to follow public health instructions if we don't want to go back and have to put the brakes on the reopening."

He said if too many people don't wear a mask, he will consider making them mandatory.

'The trend is good': Legault

When Legault began announcing plans to ease confinement measures last month, he had initially penciled May 11 as the date for retail stores, daycares and elementary schools to reopen in Montreal.

He has revised that plan several times since then, citing the staffing shortages and space constraints in hospitals in Montreal and the surrounding area.

Even though classes have resumed in Quebec's outlying regions, they won't pick up again in Montreal until the fall.

On Monday, though, Legault said the situation in and around Montreal had improved enough to go ahead with reopening stores (which have their own street entrance) and daycares.

"The trend is good and allows us to take that bet. But in order to win that bet we need the collaboration of all Quebecers if we want the spread to not surge up again," Legault said.

He repeated that COVID-19 outbreaks in the city are largely concentrated in long-term care centres (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences (RPAs).