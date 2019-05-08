Montreal lifts state of emergency as flood waters recede

Montreal has opted to lift its state of emergency that had been in place since late last month over the threat of flooding on the island.

The city announced the decision Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said water levels have declined considerably in recent days, making a state of emergency no longer necessary.

It was put into effect April 26, giving the city the power to make evacuations mandatory and to put in place other flood prevention measures.

The declaration covered the City of Montreal and demerged municipalities on the island.