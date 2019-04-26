Montreal declares state of emergency due to flooding
Mandatory evacuation order for 12 homes in Pierrefonds, in Montreal's West Island
The City of Montreal is declaring a state of emergency due to the threat of flooding in several areas.
Mayor Valérie Plante made that announcement in the borough hardest hit by flooding, Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Montreal's West Island, Friday afternoon.
The state of emergency gives the city the power to seize land, to make evacuations mandatory and to put in place other flood prevention measures.
"It's never our first choice to ask people to leave their homes," said Plante at a 3:45 p.m. ET news briefing.
So far, a dozen homes in the Pierrefonds district have been identified as needing to be evacuated immediately.
Municipal officials said firefighters have been coding homes with yellow or red stickers: yellow means a home is at risk, and red means a mandatory evacuation.
So far, 11 of the 12 homes identified with red stickers have been evacuated.
More to come.
