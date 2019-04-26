Montreal declares state of emergency due to flooding

The City of Montreal is declaring a state of emergency due to the threat of flooding in several areas.

Mayor Valérie Plante made that announcement in the borough hardest hit by flooding, Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Montreal's West Island, Friday afternoon.

The state of emergency gives the city the power to seize land, to make evacuations mandatory and to put in place other flood prevention measures.

"It's never our first choice to ask people to leave their homes," said Plante at a 3:45 p.m. ET news briefing.

And here they go... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flood2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flood2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inondations2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inondations2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/pIZCs1nqHP">pic.twitter.com/pIZCs1nqHP</a> —@TurnbullJay

So far, a dozen homes in the Pierrefonds district have been identified as needing to be evacuated immediately.

Municipal officials said firefighters have been coding homes with yellow or red stickers: yellow means a home is at risk, and red means a mandatory evacuation.

So far, 11 of the 12 homes identified with red stickers have been evacuated.

Marie-Eve Ménard and her daughters were helping fill sandbags on Monday at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School for those living in areas at risk of flooding. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

More to come.