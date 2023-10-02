Content
Man, 23, stabbed to death in Montreal apartment

Following a 911 call Sunday afternoon, police say they found a man with several stab wounds to his upper body in an apartment on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. 

Police say incident stemmed from dispute between 2 men in Saint-Laurent borough

Investigators outside an apartment building.
Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between the victim and a 20-year-old suspect, who has been arrested. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A 23-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough Sunday afternoon. 

After a 911 call at 2:35 p.m., police say they found a man with several stab wounds to his upper body in an apartment on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard. 

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A 20-year-old suspect was also hospitalized with stab wounds. He is expected to recover and has been arrested.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two men. 

Police say the victim's death marks the 30th homicide of the year in Montreal.

