Police searching for suspect after stabbing outside Southwest bar

Montreal police are searching for a suspect who they say fled the scene after stabbing a man outside a bar.

Police were called to a bar on Monk Boulevard near Springland Street in the Southwest borough around 2:20 a.m.

Witnesses told police a man was stabbed during a fight that broke out outside the bar.

The 35-year-old victim sought refuge inside the bar. His injuries are not life-threatening, said Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The victim is not cooperating with the investigators.

Possible domestic dispute

Earlier, police arrested a 20-year-old woman after an unrelated stabbing at an apartment in the L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough, on the West Island.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body around 11 p.m. The wounds are serious, but not life-threatening.

The 20-year-old suspect told police she doesn't remember what happened. (Radio-Canada)

Chèvrefils says it's possible the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.

Police say the victim is not cooperating.