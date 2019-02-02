Police searching for suspect after stabbing outside Southwest bar
35-year-old victim is expected to recover from his injuries
Montreal police are searching for a suspect who they say fled the scene after stabbing a man outside a bar.
Police were called to a bar on Monk Boulevard near Springland Street in the Southwest borough around 2:20 a.m.
Witnesses told police a man was stabbed during a fight that broke out outside the bar.
The 35-year-old victim sought refuge inside the bar. His injuries are not life-threatening, said Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.
The victim is not cooperating with the investigators.
Possible domestic dispute
Earlier, police arrested a 20-year-old woman after an unrelated stabbing at an apartment in the L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough, on the West Island.
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body around 11 p.m. The wounds are serious, but not life-threatening.
Chèvrefils says it's possible the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute.
Police say the victim is not cooperating.