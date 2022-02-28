Montreal's St. Patrick's parade returns March 20

The St. Patrick's parade will once again be held in Montreal this March after being cancelled two years in a row because of the pandemic.

The 197th edition of the parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on March 20 and run along Sainte-Catherine Street from Lambert-Closse Street to Union Street, the United Irish Societies of Montreal announced Monday.

"It's kind of ironic. We were the first event cancelled because of COVID, and we're the first one back it seems now the restrictions have lifted," said Kevin Tracey, a spokesperson with the society.

"Everyone's really missing it, and just wants to get back and break this curse that we're all under. We're hoping this is going to stick now."

Kevin Tracey said they've only had three weeks to prepare for the parade. (CBC News)

Under the province's gradual reopening plan, parades will be permitted as of March 14, the same day the province's vaccine passport system will be phased out, a spokesperson with Public Health said earlier this month.

After being named the queen of the parade in 2020, Orla Mahon said she's relieved she's finally getting the chance to actually take part in the parade. She's the longest-standing queen the society has ever had, as a result of the pandemic.

"I think many of us were a little hesitant to put much hope into it happening this year with everything that's going on with health restrictions," she said. "I'm still in a state of disbelief."

Orla Mahon, centre, has served as queen of the St. Patrick's parade for an unprecedented two years after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. (United Irish Societies of Montreal)

"I think I'll only really feel not shocked when we're walking down the parade route."

Since the society has had only a few weeks to prepare, the parade will be smaller than in previous years, but roughly 500 people are still expected to participate, Tracey said.

"We only have three weeks, so we're basically focusing on Irish community groups and it's going to be more of a walking parade," he said, adding there will be bands participating as well.

"I'm happy for them to get their moment of sunshine."

In a typical year there can be up to 4,000 participating, Tracey said, something the society is hoping will be possible next year.

Hurley's Irish Pub on Crescent Street is rushing to prepare for the festivities, said Rod Applebee, the general manager.

"I'm relieved, it's been two years we've lost it," he said, thinking back to March of 2020 when they were first shut down. Most of the province of Quebec went into a modified lockdown on March 13 of that year.

"It was a Sunday, and St. Pat's was going to be Tuesday. I remember being here March 15 and just thinking 'Oh my god, it's over. No St. Pat's.' We had all our stock and we were ready."

"We'll pull it off and it'll be a great time," he said. "There's a lot of old faces we haven't seen in awhile."

Social distancing at events like parades will still be encouraged, the province told the CBC.