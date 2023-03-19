Montreal St. Patrick's Day parade returns in full force

The St. Patrick's Day parade is back in Montreal today, in full force.

It begins at noon at the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Fort Street and ends at Dorchester Square at Peel Street.

The United Irish Societies of Montreal cancelled the parade in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the event didn't showcase floats because it was "very hard to plan," said Lauren Tracey, vice-president of advertising and public relations for the United Irish Societies of Montreal.

"We just had a walking parade," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday. "It was a great parade to have and a great way to start back after the pandemic, but obviously, historically, this year's parade is the type that we're used to."

She says to expect a lot of dancers and cultural groups at today's event.

"We're almost back to what we were in 2019 in terms of volume and participants," she said. "It's going to be very varied, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Tracey encouraged participants to take public transit to navigate road closures: