Montreal police, intervention workers set up trial response team amid calls for reform
The service will be available seven days per week as of September
Montreal will start sending social intervention workers to respond to calls about people in psychological distress in public spaces downtown.
Starting Sept. 1, the Équipe mobile de médiation et d'intervention sociale (ÉMMIS), will work to de-escalate crises in public spaces downtown and direct vulnerable people to the appropriate resources.
Mayor Valérie Plante says the pilot project is a first of its kind in Quebec.
The city and the Société de Développement Social's announcement comes after several community groups demanded Montreal deploy unarmed agents and mental health specialists to answer emergency calls made for urgent mental health care.
Five intervention workers and one co-ordinator will make up the team assisting Montreal police.
The service will be available seven days a week from nine a.m. to midnight and will run until the end of the year. The city's ultimate goal is to make ÉMMIS a 24/7 service across the island.
This comes a month after police in the Montreal-area suburb of Repentigny fatally shot a Black man in crisis.
