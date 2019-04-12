Montrealers begin coming out of hibernation thanks to some much-needed warm weather

So we survived false spring and second winter, what happens now?

Environment Canada is predicting a stretch of warm weather coming up, with a high of 11 C on Friday and an even balmier 13 C and sunny on Saturday.

Sunday there will be periods of rain, but temperatures aren't expected to dip lower than six degrees.

After a brutal winter, Montrealers are beginning to become cautiously optimistic about the weather, hopeful that the city won't be pelted with another spring storm.

In Pointe-Claire, local ice creamery Wild Willy's started serving up sweet treats this week.

Even these pups got a chance to taste the sweet sensation of a sunny, spring day. (CBC)

"As soon as you see Wild Willy's is open, it means spring is here," said Lisa Padvaiskas.

"It's been a miserable winter, I'm a dog walker and it's been really tough," she added.

In other parts of the city, some locals are venturing into parks and dreaming of patios and glasses of cold lemonade.

While the thaw isn't totally complete, the warm weather should help melt a good deal of the snow still on the ground.

Check out this week's forecast:

Friday. Mainly cloudy. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Saturday. Mainly sunny. High 13. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday. Periods of rain. High 6.

Monday. Rain. Windy. High 6.

Tuesday. Periods of rain. High 9.

Wednesday. A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Thursday. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

