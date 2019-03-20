Montreal SPCA searches for clues after dog found dead, covered in snow

The Montreal SPCA is asking for the public's help in identifying a dog that was found dead in Angrignon Park Tuesday evening.

The dog's body was buried under the snow and transported to the SPCA with help from Montreal police.

Dubbed "Henri" by the SPCA, the dog, an unsterilized adult male with drooping ears, had grey with some white on its chest and around its neck.

The agency said a necropsy will be performed on the animal to try to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to Henri is asked to contact enquetes@spca.com or (514) 735-2711, extension 2230.