City salts streets, sidewalks overnight but stops short of snow-clearing operation

Snowfall and an early deep freeze hasn't fazed Montrealers.

The city worked overnight to salt sidewalks and streets so the Thursday morning commute would go smoothly.

"The main concern of the city is on the freezing temperatures," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin on Wednesday.

As for the snow, the city says it will not be removing it for now. Snow-clearing operations only begin when there is at least 10 centimetres on the ground.

"I've been here my whole life so if I were having a hard time coping with this, I wouldn't be much a Montrealer," said Notre-Dame-de-Grâce resident Joseph Verron, as he shoveled snow Wednesday evening.

Joseph Verron said salting the streets will help kids and the elderly but doesn't think snow clearing is needed yet. (CBC)

"You wear proper shoes, you're all good," NDG resident John Saabas added.

Daniel Safarian walks to the Metro and said the sidewalks have been a bit difficult.

"They get the salt on time, everything runs fine," he said.

Raphael Ducheneau said the weather caught him off guard and agreed with Saabas that proper footwear goes a long way.

"But I think maybe for some elderly it would be little bit sketchy for them," Ducheneau said.

The cold snap continues this morning, with the temperature at 5 a.m. a brisk –18 C, feeling like –27 with the wind chill.

According to Environment Canada, the average high is historically about 4 C, but today the high will be –9 C.