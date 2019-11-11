Montreal garages brace for hectic day as snow approaches

For 61 years, George Garage in Saint-Henri had a motto — they never turned customers away.

Until today.

"We're really totally, totally overwhelmed and everything and we're actually in trouble a little bit, because we have too many people who want to change their snow tires," said Rita Pozezanac, the owner of the garage.

The deadline to install winter tires in Quebec was moved up by 14 days this year, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 1, which didn't help matters, she explained. Also, the snow came a bit earlier than usual — and the first major snowfall of the year is approaching.

Taken together, it all means anyone who doesn't have an appointment at a Montreal-area garage today may be in for a long wait, at best.

There were about a dozen people waiting outside Pneu Gordons on Cavendish Boulevard just after 6 a.m., said manager Steven Kelly — and none of them had appointments.

He said they are all booked up until after the Dec. 1 deadline.

With the new deadline, people made appointments a little earlier, he said, but most of the employees at the garage had their winter tires on before Thanksgiving.

"There's a definitely a misconception that putting your winter tires on too early is going to ruin them. Definitely winter tires on your car in July aren't going to be healthy for the tire, but ... you can put your winters on in early October," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Light snow has already started in the Montreal area, and slippery roads have already caused problems for at least one STM bus.

A bus had a little difficulty navigating Wellington Street in Point-Saint-Charles Monday morning. The snow is expected to intensify this afternoon. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Montreal's city buses do not have winter tires — but measures are taken to improve traction on the regular tires, the STM says.

Parts of southern Quebec are under a snowfall warning, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall starting late this afternoon into tomorrow morning.

Wind gusts of about 50 km/h are expected to blow the snow around Tuesday morning, making for a tough commute.

Montreal's mayor is holding a news conference this afternoon to outline the city's action plan to deal with winter.