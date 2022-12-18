Montreal to begin snow-removal operation Monday after big weekend snowfall

A day after Montreal was blanketed with snow, the city announced that its first full-scale snow-removal operation of the season will begin on Monday.

The city received about 20 centimetres of snow since Friday morning and saw roughly five centimetres more Saturday.

According to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, about 1,000 city workers hit the streets Saturday morning to begin plowing the snow and managing ice.

"We're adding some salt and little rocks on the roads and sidewalks additionally to avoid slippery conditions," said Sabourin.

He advised people to park their cars at least 30 centimetres, or one foot, away from the curb to help with the sidewalk clearing.

The city will deploy 2,200 vehicles and 3,000 employees to tackle the roughly 25 centimetres of snow accumulated by Saturday night. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

On Monday, the city will deploy 2,200 vehicles and 3,000 employees to clear the accumulation of snow — prioritizing major arteries, sidewalks, bike paths and lanes reserved for traffic and bus routes.

There will be nearly 8,000 free parking spots available, mostly at night, for people who need somewhere to park their cars during snow removal.

Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its snowfall warning on Saturday, but lifted it by the afternoon.