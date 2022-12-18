Content
Montreal to begin snow-removal operation Monday after big weekend snowfall

The city will deploy 2,200 vehicles and 3,000 employees to tackle the roughly 25 centimetres of snow accumulated by Saturday night.

Roughly 25 cm of snow fell on the city between Friday and Saturday

A person in a city of Montreal uniform pushes snow in front of a winter display.
A worker clears snow in Old Montreal after the city was hit by a big snowfall, which began Friday morning. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

A day after Montreal was blanketed with snow, the city announced that its first full-scale snow-removal operation of the season will begin on Monday.

The city received about 20 centimetres of snow since Friday morning and saw roughly five centimetres more Saturday.

According to city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, about 1,000 city workers hit the streets Saturday morning to begin plowing the snow and managing ice. 

"We're adding some salt and little rocks on the roads and sidewalks additionally to avoid slippery conditions," said Sabourin. 

He advised people to park their cars at least 30 centimetres, or one foot, away from the curb to help with the sidewalk clearing.

A person wearing a winter jacket with the hood up trudges through snow.
The city will deploy 2,200 vehicles and 3,000 employees to tackle the roughly 25 centimetres of snow accumulated by Saturday night. (Daniel Thomas/Radio-Canada)

On Monday, the city will deploy 2,200 vehicles and 3,000 employees to clear the accumulation of snow — prioritizing major arteries, sidewalks, bike paths and lanes reserved for traffic and bus routes. 

There will be nearly 8,000 free parking spots available, mostly at night, for people who need somewhere to park their cars during snow removal.

Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its snowfall warning on Saturday, but lifted it by the afternoon. 

with files from Elias Abboud

