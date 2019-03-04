With accidents on rise, private snow-removal operators in Quebec pledge to ramp up training
Union spokesperson says Montreal should hire more specialized trainers
The association representing Quebec's private snow-removal contractors says it will have a new training program in place before next winter amid concerns about a rise in accidents.
Mario Trudeau, the head of the association, admits there's a lack of training in his industry, and he said navigating busy streets and sidewalks can be a challenge for drivers.
"City workers are employed year-round. Private contractors, in two months' time, they'll lose more than half of their employees for the year," Trudeau said.
He said it's impossible to ask private contractors to invest heavily in workers who will be laid off come springtime.
Trudeau made the comments Monday following a report in the Journal de Montreal pointing to a lack of oversight and training for new drivers.
No special requirements
Private companies do about 50 per cent of the snow clearing on Montreal city streets. They're responsible for their own equipment, hiring and safety standards.
As it stands, private contractors aren't required to offer specialized training: All you need is a drivers' licence to operate a snowplow.
Unionized city employees have much stricter guidelines, even though they drive the same kinds of machines.
City workers who operate snow-removal equipment have to undergo major training, says Hans Marotte, a spokesperson for Montreal's blue collar workers union, CUPE Local 301.
"You have to pass some tests to be sure that you can do the job right."
Tighter rules coming
Mayor Valérie Plante said the city is considering including conditions in its call for tenders to make sure private operators make safety a priority.
"I'm dedicated to reinforcing training to make sure that's it's the same thing across the [board]," she said.
"Ultimately, we don't want to put anyone's security in danger."
In a statement, Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel said laws and regulations must be respected by all companies, and contractors are no exception.
Transport Canada has committed to tightening rules around commercial vehicle operators, he noted.
"The Quebec government is aware that there is room for improvement and is participating in this ongoing work," the minister said in the statement.
With files from Simon Nakonechny and Benjamin Shingler
