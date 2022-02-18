Winter storm prompts school closures across Montreal, southern Quebec

A weather cocktail of snow and freezing rain overnight has prompted widespread school closures across Montreal and southern Quebec Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for much of southern Quebec, including the Montreal and Laval region, the Quebec City region, the Laurentians, and the Mauricie.

The major school boards and service centres shuttered for the day in Montreal include the English Montreal School Board, the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal and the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

As last night's rain turned to snow overnight, Environment Canada says icy streets and sidewalks are making the morning commute by foot and car tricky.

The federal agency is calling on the public to prepare to adjust their driving habits due to messy road conditions and is warning commuters "rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult."

[État du service bus] ❄️🚌🕖 Les accumulations de neige et de verglas rendent les conditions de circulation difficiles: la majorité des bus sont à l'heure, mais plusieurs retards affectent le réseau. Suivez en temps réel le positionnement de votre bus pour éviter les surprises! <a href="https://t.co/ZyBZbLSezk">pic.twitter.com/ZyBZbLSezk</a> —@stm_Bus

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says about 1,000 workers have been out clearing the streets since freezing rain and snow began falling Thursday night. But he says conditions are still rough this morning.

"You will need a shovel, your snow scraper this morning, and if you hit the road, slow down your speed," he told CBC's Daybreak.

Montreal resident Jean Morrisseau says it took him more than 10 minutes to clear off his car this morning.

"It's a bit difficult because of the rain we had yesterday. It's icy underneath the snow," he said.

Jean Morrisseau says Thursday's rainfall made clearing off his car this morning a struggle. (Kate McKenna/CBC Montreal)

Montreal's transit corporation, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), says the majority of buses are on time, except for some that are stuck on icy hills.