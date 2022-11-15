Montreal Sikh temple continues tradition of giving by feeding community, donating to organizations

According to Sikh teachings, sharing with the less fortunate is a key part of spiritual life. It's a practice that dates back to the religion's founder, Guru Nanak.

"He was helping the poor — people who are needy and people who are hungry," said Jagdish Singh Sidhu of the Gurudwara Sahib Quebec Sikh Temple in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

The tradition, known as langar, began more than 500 years ago when Guru Nanak was just 12 years old, and now it lives on at Sikh temples around the world.

Montreal is no exception.

Along with offering a free vegetarian, mid-day meal to anybody who stops by the temple during langar every weekend, the Sikh community also spent the last six weeks raising more than $8,000 for two local charities.

To celebrate the 553rd anniversary of Guru Nanak's birth, the temple made its 35th annual contribution to Sun Youth on Sunday. The temple is also donating a portion of the raised funds to Chez Doris, a Montreal woman's shelter.

Among its community services, Sun Youth offers emergency food relief to those in need.

And the financial contribution couldn't come at a better time, said Dimitrios Manolopoulos, chair of the Sun Youth Foundation.

"We've been seeing more and more people registering for our Christmas baskets than we have before," he said.

Not only are there more people registering, but they are registering earlier than usual for the holiday food baskets, said Manolopoulos, who attended langar on Sunday.

Only vegetarian food is served in Sikh temples. On Sunday, a variety of flavourful dishes were served at the Gurudwara Sahib Quebec Sikh Temple. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Inflation has put a lot of pressure on many Montreal households as of late, and people have been ramping up the pressure on Sun Youth, he said.

He said the annual contribution from the temple is always welcomed and has a "tremendous impact."

"The Sikh community has helped us," he said. "The money is going to go back to the people."

History of langar

In a news release, the Gurudwara Sahib Quebec Sikh Temple says the traditional langar meal was started when Guru Nanak's father gave him 20 rupees to start a business.

Guru Nanak decided instead to use the money to feed the less fortunate, the release says. At a very young age, he revealed his true vocation to his reluctant father and 15 years later, he founded Sikhism.

Food is usually served during langar at the Gurudwara Sahib Quebec Sikh Temple after service on a weekend day. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

"Guru Nanak's teachings remind us of the importance of sharing with the less fortunate just like Sun Youth has been doing for the last 68 years," the release says.

Gurjeet Arora said her parents, in collaboration with other members, were the ones hosting langar on Sunday after service.

Langar was always a daily activity, but the pandemic put a damper on regular gatherings. Now temple goers hold langar on the weekends, usually on Sunday, as that's when everybody has time to get together.

"Every weekend a family will take responsibility to host the langar," Arora.

Gurjeet Arora said she makes a habit of helping out during langar every weekend, but this week her parents were among those in charge of bringing food to serve. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

The Montreal temple carries on the tradition of giving by donating regularly to community organizations.

"Temples are open to everybody," Arora said, noting there are some traditions to respect, like covering one's head and taking off shoes.

"When you walk into the Sikh temple, you can participate in cooking food, in cleaning and serving and just coming and listening to the meditations sessions upstairs and listening to our kirtan, which is our chanted religious hymns."