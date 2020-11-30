Montreal police investigate 3 shootings in Rivière-des-Prairies

At least two people were injured Sunday night during three separate shootings in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

Montreal police say it's still unclear whether the three incidents, which happened in the course of an hour, are related.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man in his 50s was shot at a home near the corner of 63e Avenue and Perras Boulevard.

Police say the man had just gotten out of his car, which was parked in his driveway, when another car pulled up and someone started shooting.

The victim was conscious on his way to the hospital. The suspects fled the scene.

About 10 minutes later, someone walking through a residential parking lot opened fire on a man sitting in a parked car on Jean-Rainaud Avenue.

The victim fled the scene in the car. Police have no information about the victim's status.

And then at 10:20 p.m., another man was shot while standing on a second-floor balcony at a home on Armand-Bombardier Boulevard, near Jean-Vincent Avenue. Police say they believe the shooter was standing in the building's courtyard at the time.

Police are looking into multiple violent events that happened Sunday in the Rivière-des-Prairies and Montréal-Nord neighbourhoods. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said in all three cases, there is no information about the suspects.

A fourth shooting occurred earlier in the evening in Montréal-Nord. Around 5:30 p.m., police received a call about shots fired near the corner of Lapierre Avenue and Pascal Street.

When they arrived, they found bullet casings but no suspects or victims.

An hour later, a man showed up at an unspecified hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, but it is unclear whether he was involved in the incident in Montréal-Nord.