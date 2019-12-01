1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Anjou reception hall

A 31-year-old man is dead and three other people are in hospital in Montreal after a shooting at a reception hall.

Around midnight, witnesses reported hearing shots inside and outside the hall, near the corner of Jarry Street and Parkway Boulevard in Anjou.

Four people were injured. The 31-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The other victims are two men and a woman ranging in ages from 25 to 32. Police say their injuries aren't life-threatening.

Investigators are still on the scene trying to get more information.

Police say so far, they have no motive and no suspects.