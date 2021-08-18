6 arrested in connection to shooting as Montreal police continue to crack down on gun violence
5 guns and more than $80K have so far been seized, police say
Montreal police say six suspects have been arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred last month in the borough of Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension.
Shots were fired toward a residence where a mother and her 10-year-old daughter were inside on July 30, said Insp. David Shane, a spokesman for the police service.
"They were not injured," said Shane.
Witnesses called 911 shortly after the shooting to report several people were seen fleeing the scene. An investigation was launched in collaboration with provincial police. It revealed the suspects were targeting a former tenant of the apartment who had moved a couple weeks before, Shane said.
Shane said five firearms have been found and more than $80,000 was seized. The investigation is ongoing, with searches being carried out in various locations in and around the city.
The suspects are between the ages of 17 and 20 years old and are connected to criminal groups, the police said in a statement.
This news comes as a spike in gun violence in Montreal has experts, community groups, politicians and police worried. The Quebec government has promised to crack down.
"Rest assured that the Montreal police will continue its activities in the fight against gun violence and that other operations will follow," said Shane.
Back in February, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal announced its plan to fight gun violence with a stronger police presence in affected neighbourhoods and the creation of a specialized anti-gun squad.
The new unit, to be known as L'équipe dédiée à la lutte contre le trafic d'armes, or ELTA, will target firearms traffickers, and is starting with an annual budget of up to $3 million.
There have been several fatal shootings this summer, including one that left three people dead after a total of five people were hit by gunfire on Aug. 2. Those shots were fired from outside into an apartment located in Rivière-des-Prairies.
