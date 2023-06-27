'Sell us your residential buildings,' Montreal tells property owners

The City of Montreal and the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal (SHDM) have been acquiring rental properties and rooming houses in order to keep rents affordable for dozens of tenants, but those are small gains compared to what's needed to ease the city's housing crisis.

Canadian Apartment REIT (CAPREIT), Canada's largest listed rental housing provider, wants to sell hundreds of units in Montreal, particularly in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN–NDG), Radio-Canada has learned.

"We're open for business, come talk to us," CAPREIT President and CEO Mark Kenny said.

The Toronto-based company owns more than 60,000 residential apartments, townhouses and community manufactured home sites across Canada.

It says it hopes to sell more than $500 million of existing properties and reinvest in brand new properties, particularly in Quebec, and it understands government interest in housing.

Montreal has notified the Toronto group in recent months that it intends to exercise the right to buy these buildings in priority over any other buyer if CAPREIT is preparing to sell them.

Right of first refusal

CAPREIT is not the only owner with buildings that the city is interested in buying.

According to a data compiled by Radio-Canada, nearly 350 owners received an official notice from Montreal telling them that their building or land was subject to a right of first refusal since last year.

This right allows the city to be the first to offer to purchase certain buildings.

Benoit Dorais, vice-president of the executive committee and responsible for housing in Montreal, says property owners should reach out to the city if they want to sell property.

What's behind Montreal's housing problem, and what could ease it Duration 2:41 With rents continuing to rise, and the price of buying a home doing the same, we break down what's driving the housing crisis in Montreal.

"If you want to sell things that maybe less attractive to you because you can't make as much profit as you want, well, our goal is not to make profit, it's to meet needs," he said.

"If we manage to agree on a reasonable price, we can make a transaction."

Among the properties the city is interested in purchasing is a hostel downtown Montreal.

The Ville-Marie, CDN–NDG and Sud-Ouest boroughs account for half the lots subject to the right of first refusal for residential purposes.

Saving rooming houses

Dorais says the city wants to preserve the number of rooming houses in Montreal, since the number has been declining for 15 years.

A rooming house is a house with multiple rooms rented out individually where tenants share a kitchen and bathrooms.

To date, around 100 have been subject to the right of first refusal.

"The rooming houses, we have to keep them, they are really the last bastion against homelessness," said Dorais.

"They allows someone who lived in a room to be able to keep their home safe from speculation, safe from renoviction, safe from the fluctuation of economic cycles."

The city does not intend to own real estate, said Dorais, but it wants to take rooming houses out of the regular speculative market and then transfer them to non-profit organizations that have a mission to house people.

In the greater Montreal area, the percentage of social and community housing has stalled at 6 per cent for 20 years, according to data from the Greater Montreal Observatory.

But the city needs at least 20 per cent of its housing stock to be social or affordable housing, said the executive director of the Alliance of Affordable Housing Corporations in Greater Montreal (ACHAT), Sébastien Parent-Durand.

Montreal has budgeted $600 million to buy land and buildings over 10 years.