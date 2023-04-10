Montreal seniors' home regains electricity after days in the dark

People living in a 15-storey private seniors' residence in Outremont are now out of the dark.

The Manoir Outremont had its power restored Sunday evening, three days after residents with limited mobility lived without a functional generator and elevator.

Frédéric Soucy, president of Cogir, which owns the Manoir Outremont, says the residence didn't have enough diesel fuel to fill the generator, and staff had to contact the supplier.

He said the home took measures to help residents during the outage, including supplying them with flashlights and emergency glow sticks.

"We doubled the team that we have at the residence, and we had visits in each and every apartment just to make sure that the residents were OK," he said.

After saying residents were without a generator "for too long," Soucy said he intends on expanding the home's list of emergency contacts, changing the main phone line to keep residents up to date on emergencies and designing a strategy to keep elevators operating during future power outages.

Frantz André, whose 93-year-old mother has lived at the Manoir since 2018, said she couldn't walk downstairs and was using three layers of blankets to keep warm during the power outage.

"She's very upset, of course, and that is adding stress to what she's gone through during the pandemic," he said. "We're paying a high price to get our family taken care of and they're being treated that way. That's unacceptable."

André says he's been asking the Manoir Outremont to get a generator since 2019. (CBC)

André said the government should make sure that seniors' homes are equipped with a functional generator because the situation was preventable.

Restoring electricity to long-term residences take precedence over regular residences, according to Maxime Nadeau, director of energy system control at Hydro-Québec.

But some private seniors' homes (RPAs) affected weren't properly registered with a civil notary, he said in an interview with Radio-Canada's Tout un matin Monday. The public utility also prioritizes residences, depending on the level of care they provide.

"We weren't in a position to prioritize them correctly, which explains why for some, it took more time than usual," he said.

Hydro-Québec says it will force a collective discussion, so that all seniors' homes are correctly identified in the future.