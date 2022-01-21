Coroner investigating after 2nd unhoused Montrealer dies in intense cold

For the second time this month, a person experiencing homelessness has been found dead in Montreal after a night out in the extreme cold.

A spokesperson for Urgences Santé says the ambulance service received a 911 call for a woman in her 60s lying outdoors near Berri-UQAM Metro station. Medics found the woman in cardiopulmonary arrest and she was pronounced dead shortly after.

It's still not clear whether the woman, who has been identified as Stella Stosik by Sam Watts, the CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, died of the frigid temperatures or another health reason. Temperatures in the city dropped to –24 C early Thursday morning and felt colder with the wind.

Watts says Stosik used to stay at the hotel next to Place Émilie-Gamelin. It had been turned into a shelter last winter. But the shelter closed in July and he does not know where she went then.

This is the second person without housing to die in 10 days. A 74-year-old man died in hospital after being found in a makeshift camp near an overpass in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood during an extreme cold snap on Jan. 10.

The coroner's office will investigate both of the deaths.