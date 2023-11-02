Sudden splashdown of autumn leaves sends Montreal into rake race against winter weather

With the sudden deluge of leaves falling nearly all at once across Montreal, city crews have kicked cleanup into high gear, scrambling to clear streets and sidewalks before snow blankets the area.

"We're on the ground with more than 500 workers," Montreal city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

"We're grabbing those leaves from the side of streets in order to avoid slippery conditions and the obstruction of our sewers."

The city has to manage roughly 18,000 tonnes of leaves, bringing them all to an on-island composting plant in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, he said.

Along with all the leaves that fall on public property, the city also has to haul away leaves from private property as part of its usual green-waste pickup schedule, he noted.

Citizens can put out leaves on the curb for pickup in paper bags or cardboard boxes, he said, but not plastic bags in most boroughs. In fact, some boroughs issue $200 fines to those who use plastic bags, Sabourin said.

Sabourin said ideally people will keep leaves in their yards whenever possible to limit the impact on the city's cleanup efforts. He suggests mulching the leaves in order to produce a natural compost, nourishing the soil.

"Your turf will thank you next spring," he said.

Montreal is trying to keep leaves out of the sewers and prevent them from become slippery sidewalk and road hazards once snow starts falling. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

The more residents help out in this way, the fewer trucks will be needed to haul leaves to the composting plant, thereby reducing emissions, Sabourin said.

To help things go smoothly, the city is also asking Montrealers not to clear leaves from their lawns onto sidewalks and streets. And it is asking people to mind parking restrictions, ensuring the road edges are clear of cars for easier leaf cleanup.

"People are not respecting the rules. So yes, it's slowing down the operation — we hope not, but it's happening," said François Paquet, public works division chief in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

This year, it's a race against the clock before the snow falls, Sabourin said.

Normally, leaf pickup operations are conducted between mid-September and mid-November, but everything fell at once this year, he said, citing warm temperatures as the likely cause.

Cleanup may take a week or two longer than usual, despite having all hands on deck, he said.