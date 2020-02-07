Montreal Science Centre to host day promoting girls in science

On Sunday, groups of girls will descend on the Montreal Science Centre for a series of hands-on workshops and presentations designed with them in mind.

The annual event "Women and Girls of Science" is organized by the Science Centre and l'Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). Entry is free for all girls under the age of 17.

"I think it's fundamental for young girls, and also for the mother and father, the families, the brothers, to really get the message across that women belong in science," said Claire Bénard, a neurobiology professor at UQAM.

"The society of tomorrow is being built today, and we cannot do it without half of humankind. We need women in all areas of society, including in science," she told CBC Montreal's Let's Go.

Bénard said the event will feature not just exhibits, but short presentations from students who pursued their studies in science and industry partners who will answer questions about possible careers.

Student researchers will explain what led them to study things like lithium cells, flood plains and and tree rings at UQAM.

The 2019 event was also held in February and offered activities for girls of all ages. (Montreal Science Centre/Facebook)

For Bénard, it was her mother who first encouraged her to develop an interest in biology.

"Her admiration for the natural world and her curiosity must have had an impact from early on," she said.

She said that while pursuing science can seem a bit complicated or remote, there were many people along the way who stepped in to help.

"I think that mentors made a great difference for me," said Bénard.

The activities — available for girls as young as three or four — will explore a wide range of fields from aeronautics to biopharmaceuticals.

Ubisoft, Pratt & Whitney and the Canadian Space Agency will have representatives on hand to explain the kinds of jobs available for women in STEM fields.

Bénard said the goal of the event is to spark curiosity and get girls and young women thinking about science as a viable option for them in the future.

"Women and Girls of Science" takes place at the Montreal Science Centre on Feb. 9. Entry is free for girls under the age of 17. Proof of age may be required. Please note that anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.