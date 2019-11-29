22 Montreal schools to start composting as part of city's zero-waste project
All Montreal schools will get organic waste pickup by 2025, city says
Fourth-grader Gaeda Kabir and her classmates are part of a new "green brigade" at their Verdun elementary school that teaches other students how and why to compost.
And the City of Montreal is now building off initiatives like that brigade by launching a composting pilot project in 22 schools across the island over the next year.
The project was announced at Gaeda's school, Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, on Thursday, as part of the city's five-year "zero waste" plan.
"The children were asking their schools, were asking their boroughs to be a part of this," said Coun. Laurence Lavigne-Lalonde, the city's executive committee member responsible for environmental transition and resilience.
"We think the youth are really great ambassadors for changing our behaviours."
Lavigne-Lalonde said the city wants to collect data to know just how much organic waste schools produce, so that it can provide them with enough bins.
The pilot project will last until 2025, after which she said the city will provide compost collection for all Montreal schools. The city's hope is that composting in schools will help it reach its goal of reducing landfill waste by 85 per cent by 2030.
Gaeda, 10, says she brought up composting at school "because I noticed the climate change and other stuff, so I really wanted to help."
A number of other schools already compost, but do not rely on the city for collection.
The principal of Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, Jean-Pierre Nicolas, said his school wanted to find a way to do it through official channels.
The school has been composting for a few weeks already with the city's help, starting with its after-school daycare program.
He said students started asking about how they could start composting last spring.
"I couldn't do it alone, so I went to see my collaborators; I went to the school board and, after, the mayor of Verdun," Nicolas told reporters.
After a week of composting just at the daycare, Nicolas said the school used four fewer garbage bags — going from 32 to 28.
With reporting by Elias Abboud
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.