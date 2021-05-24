Montreal schools to close because of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge shut down

Nearly 30 elementary and high schools in the Vaudreuil-Dorion area will shut down Tuesday, following the closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

The bridge, which connects Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion via Highway 40, was closed indefinitely on May 20 because of safety concerns. As many as 87,000 motorists use the bridge during peak times.

The day off will allow the Centre de service scolaire Trois-Lacs schools to assess how the bridge's closure will impact students' commute, executive director Sophie Proulx said in a letter addressed to parents on May 23.

"We are aware of the inconvenience this situation can cause," Proulx said. "However, the geographic configuration of our territory means that employees and students commuting from home to school are directly affected."

No online classes will be offered to make up for the cancelled in-person classes, but students already enrolled in distanced learning for the 2020-2021 school year will continue to have online classes.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board's Laurier Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will also be closed.

School transportation services will be suspended in several schools in western Montreal until further notice.

About 16,000 students are enrolled in schools affected by the closure.

If schools remain closed for a second day, parents will be allowed to collect their children's belongings on May 26 to carry on learning from home.