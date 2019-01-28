West Island man granted court injunction to allow him to watch his children's Christmas concert

A West Island man has won the right to attend Christmas activities at his children's school after he was barred from entering the building following a dispute with the principal.

Anthony Wilson's two daughters attend Christmas Park School in Beaconsfield, Que.

In late November, he had a disagreement with the principal over course material in one of his daughter's classes.

Wilson said there was a verbal argument and some "difficult emails" exchanged.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board claimed Wilson used foul language and threatened the principal. It barred Wilson from visiting the school, except to pick up and drop off his children.

In an interview with CBC News, Wilson said he never threatened any form of violence.

Rather, he said he threatened to file a formal complaint about the principal, which he later did.

"When I asked for justification, they said they could exclude anyone they want from the building," Wilson said, noting he didn't know it was possible to block a parent from entering the school.

Wilson is a lawyer by training and took the matter to the Quebec Superior Court, seeking an injunction that would allow him to attend his daughters' holiday activities at the school.

Justice Lukasz Granosik granted the injunction Dec. 13, saying the school board did not demonstrate that the health and safety of school staff were threatened by Wilson's presence.

He also found that Wilson's children would be harmed if their father did not attend the school activities.

Wilson said he is happy with the ruling. He said if there's another school event he'd like to attend, he will file another injunction.

An 'extraordinary measure'

The Lester B. Pearson School Board said it accepts the judge's ruling.

"The first thing I'd like to say is that it's an extraordinary measure," said Tom Rhymes, assistant director general of the school board.

He added, however, that the board would have preferred if Wilson and the principal could have sat down and mediated the conflict on their own.

Wilson said he is still opposed to sitting down with the principal to discuss the issue.

Until the two sides come up with an agreement, the school board said it will continue to bar Wilson from visiting the school, unless the court forces them to do otherwise.