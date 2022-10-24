Saint-Henri community rallies around Montrealers reeling from losses caused by weekend blaze

When Cat Preston left her apartment to perform the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Mainline Theatre Saturday night, she never imagined her home would go up in flames.

While getting drinks with the cast after the show, Preston got a call from her roommate saying their apartment building on St-Jacques Street in Saint-Henri was on fire. She rushed home and, when she saw the size of the blaze, she was shocked.

"You never think it's going to happen to you. You hear about these stories and you always think this is something that happens to other people," said Preston.

"Obviously, immediately your thoughts go to 'Am I going to have a home tomorrow?'"

Preston considers herself to be one of the lucky ones. Her three cats got out safely and she and her roommate were able to recover their laptops, passports and other important documents.

But not everyone in the building was able to save their belongings.

Preston said she had no idea how large the fire was until she got home and saw the extent of the damage. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Twenty-five units in the building on St-Jacques Street had to be evacuated and eight families were taken into the care of the Red Cross.

Now Preston and her friend Brianna Bagshaw-Stocks — who used to live in Preston's room — are mobilizing the community to help neighbours who have to start all over again.

They say the building they lived in felt almost like a co-op. Everyone knew their neighbours and took care of each other in times of need. Preston said she got fresh vegetables her upstairs neighbour grew and regularly had tea with the people next door.

"Some people in this building have lost everything," Preston said.

"So it's important to me to make sure that what has been an important community to me is going to be able to be OK as we move forward through what is going to be a long road."

'The community is ready'

The morning after the fire, Bagshaw-Stocks immediately jumped into action. She hopped onto a Facebook group for the borough's residents and asked if anyone had started collecting donations to help the victims. She then decided to take the task on herself.

"[The community response] was overwhelming, before we even started to concretize things," said Bagshaw-Stocks.

"Everyone immediately was like 'I have this, I have that.' There were even people who said 'I have a spare fridge, I have chairs' … The community is ready and waiting."

Before they can start collecting donations, Preston and Bagshaw-Stocks are waiting for the city to give them space to store them. They say they are in touch with their councillors and waiting for concrete answers.

The Montreal police arson squad is looking into the fire that ravaged a Saint-Henri greystone. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

For now, Preston says the most urgent need is finding temporary housing for people who don't have accommodations.

Clothes of all sizes, shoes, toiletries, and pet care are also needed.

"My hope is that people have somewhere to stay, that they're well and they have a place to rest and process everything that happened," said Preston.

Once the basics are taken care of, Preston and Bagshaw-Stocks want to launch a GoFundMe to help their neighbours rebuild their homes. They urge those who are moving and getting rid of furniture and kitchenware to consider donating them.

"Saint-Henri is not a rich neighbourhood, it's not a group of people that have home insurance, renter's insurance, have extra things, have places to go," said Bagshaw-Stocks.

"It's going to be a community effort to re-establish these people and their lives."

Cause of fire unknown

Police say there was a smaller fire in the building Saturday afternoon, but it was thought to have been put out when firefighters arrived.

A few hours later, the fire that destroyed the building broke out. Whether it was the same fire reignited or a new fire is unknown.

The case was passed from the fire department to the Montreal police arson unit Sunday morning when fire officials couldn't identify the source of the fire. However, investigators won't be able to enter the building as the second floor is threatening to collapse.

Police say they now believe nothing was suspicious about the fire, though the investigation is ongoing. The building is considered a total loss.