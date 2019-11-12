Skip to Main Content
Montreal's (very) early first snowfall, in pictures
·Photos

Montreal's (very) early first snowfall, in pictures

About a month before the average major snowfall, much of the province Tuesday was under more than 20 cm of snow. Here's a look at how Montrealers fared.
      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|