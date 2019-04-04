Montreal's Special Olympians bring home gold

Bowler Lisa McDermott says winning two medals for Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Games was incredible — she felt a range of emotions, everything from shock to excitement to joy.

McDermott says the hardware from her first World Games is hanging with all her other competition medals near the entryway of her apartment.

The 30-year-old clinched a bronze in singles bowling and a gold in the team competition

McDermott and three other Canadian athletes bowled their way to the top of the podium on March 16 at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

They were one of four teams in the discipline representing Canada in the event for people with intellectual disabilities.

"It was pretty awesome working together," says McDermott. "It was a good feeling working as a team."

Coming together as team wasn't too difficult. McDermott already knew some of her teammates from last year's Canada Bowling Championships in PEI, the competition that helped her cinch a spot for these World Games.

Lisa McDermott, left, seen here with her mother Claire Lalande, competed in 10-pin bowling in Abu Dhabi, two years after beating Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

For McDermott, the tough part of competing was getting used to bowling in unfamiliar lanes.

But she hopes to get the chance to participate in the World Games again.

After taking one day off to recuperate from jet lag, McDermott says it's back to business and Sunday practices.

A clean sweep in the pool

Dollard-Des-Ormeaux's Sara Daigle took home gold medals in all three of her races: the 50 and 100 metre freestyle and the 4x25 freestyle relay.

When the 41-year-old is asked if she's proud of herself, she says, "Oh yeah!" with a smile.

Her caregiver Tracy Wrench says being in Abu Dhabi with Daigle made all the difference.

"For her to pull off the three goal medals, and to get to be there to witness it live, was just really amazing."

Sara Daigle holds up a gold medal while being congratulated by her longtime caretaker Tracy Wrench. (Tracy Wrench)

Wrench adds the experience was different from the last time Daigle competed in the World Games in Nagano, Japan back in 2005.

She says social media made it easier for her to share Daigle's success with supporters back home.

Daigle did face a minor hurdle during her second World Games. Wrench says the swimmer was starting to get a cold prior to her 100 metre race.

"I wasn't sure how she was going to pull that one off, and it was a tight race but I guess once she gets into that water, it's a whole other mood."

That's what Wrench, Daigle's longtime caregiver, thinks makes the athlete such a tour de force in the pool -- she just loves swimming.

More than just winning medals

Athletes may be competing against one another, but the Games also provide a unique opportunity to travel and meet new friends.

McDermott says one of her favourite parts of the Games was getting to know the other athletes.

Wrench agrees. "The camaraderie and the way they all get along and support each other is just incredible to witness."