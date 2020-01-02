Montreal's snow clearing operation starts today

Snow clearing operations are now underway after the city was blanketed with snow earlier this week.

If orange signs are up on your street, check the times written on them to move your car accordingly. If you're parked in the wrong spot, expect to be towed and fined at least $150.

If your car is towed, you can find it through the city's online service or by contacting 311. Some car owners choose to just walk the neighbourhood until they find their vehicle, a ticket tucked under the windshield wiper.

A schedule of snow-removal operations can be found on the city's Info-neige app and website.

Pedestrians and cyclists should be vigilant around snow-removal vehicles.

Montreal recommends that citizens continue to adhere to waste-collection schedules and it reminds people to park bicycles clear of snow-removal vehicles.

During snow removal, the city prioritizes major thoroughfares, commercial streets, priority bus routes, hospital entrances and narrow streets.