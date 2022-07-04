Montreal's public markets offering stalls half off for up-and-coming Quebec farmers

The Montreal Public Markets network is trying to make it easier for newer generations of producers to get their foot in the door.

After last year's pilot project at the Jean-Talon Market last year, it's continuing to offer kiosks for up-and-coming farmers, for half the price, expanding its offer to the Atwater and Maisonneuve markets.

The goal of the program, which is called Kiosques de la relève, is to give a boost to new farmers looking to get into Quebec's markets.

Léandre Raymond Desjardins was back at the Jean-Talon Market this Sunday. Last year he had kiosk there and sold produce there from his farm in Mirabel, Que, Les Jardins de la fourchette.

"I used to be a chef in Montreal, working near the Jean-Talon Market," he said about his decision to become a farmer.

"The mission there was to buy as local as possible. At that time I realized all the potential that farmers here have because they [restaurants] would buy from local markets all year round."

Up-and-coming farmers from Quebec sold their produce at Jean-Talon market on Sunday. (Chloe Ranaldi/CBC)

Farmers can also rent the stalls for one day a week, instead of being forced to make longer commitments.

It can be hard to produce enough fruits and vegetables to sell multiple days per week when you're just getting started, Desjardins said.

"We don't have the volume to bring four days of vegetables every week," said Desjardins, who often sells at the market each Friday.

Justin Dragan was also at the market Sunday. He says the program is helping him get the word out about his urban agriculture startup, Tulsi.farm, in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Justin Dragan, left, runs a urban agriculture startup out of Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Chloe Ranaldi/CBC)

"We're at the market now, it's been great for sales," he said. "We're gaining public awareness and subscribers [for our baskets]."

The executive director for the Montreal Public Markets network says they're still trying to recruit more new farmers to join the project.

"For the next generation of farmers, what we're doing here with this program is providing all the means for them to get known," Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet said.

Customers have until the fall to check out the the new farmers' kiosks.