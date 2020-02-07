Montreal's Poutine Week fills bellies for a good cause

Montreal's Poutine Week is wrapping up on Friday, after seven days of dishing up an array of creative twists on the comfort classic.

Every year, local restaurants put their own twist on Quebec's favourite guilty pleasure, adding fried chicken, kimchi, mac 'n cheese and more to make the plates even more decadent.

What's more, $1 from each participating poutine sold goes to support Anorexia and Bulimia Québec, a Montreal-based group that supports people struggling with eating disorders.

Na'eem Adam, co-founder of the event, said he hopes the event can help raise money and awareness about the issue, while celebrating the iconic Québécois dish.

Watch the video to learn more.