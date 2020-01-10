Maisonneuve-Rosemont E-R diverting ambulances as overworked nurses call in sick

Ambulances are being diverted away from Montreal's Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, extra beds are being rolled in, and staff are being pulled in from other departments to cover shifts in one of the busiest emergency rooms in the city.

Those are among the measures the east-end hospital is taking to help relieve pressure on its E-R as nurses, overworked and exhausted, aren't showing up for their shifts or they're walking off the job to protest against mandatory overtime.

With flu season in high gear, nurses are being ordered on a regular basis to work double or even triple shifts, up to 24 hour straight hours, said Denyse Joseph, vice-president of Quebec's largest nurses union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ).

"It's possible to do that once in a while, but you cannot do that all the time," said Joseph. "It's dangerous."

Unable to spend time with their families or rest between shifts, nurses are burning out, getting sick and going on leave, she said.

Long-term solutions must be brought to the table soon, she said.

Denyse Joseph, vice-president of the FIQ, says nurses are burning out after being repeatedly ordered to work mandatory overtime, creating a dangerous situation for patients. (Radio-Canada)

Faced with such onerous working conditions, nurses will simply quit, she said, and new hires will refuse to come on board knowing what the job entails — and that's counter-productive to solving the staffing crisis.

The nursing shortage at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital was brought to the public's attention a year ago, when nurses protested against the long hours, but the situation has continued to spiral out of control, Joseph said.

Nurses held sit-ins over the weekend, and when management didn't come forward with solutions, they began calling in sick.

Some even walked off the job Tuesday evening to avoid being forced into yet another double shift, said Denis Cloutier, president of the union local, the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

Emergency plan kicks in

Without any nurses on hand, the hospital's administration was forced to call an emergency meeting with union officials on Wednesday morning, and temporary measures were put in place Thursday.

Unless patients are critically ill, ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals for up to 48 hours. The hospital also opened an overflow area with 42 additional stretchers and beds.

Some departments, such as the hospital's sleep clinic, were temporarily shut down or reduced in staff, to cover emergency room shifts.

Cloutier says the union is happy the hospital is taking the nurse's concerns seriously, but the hospital still isn't ruling out imposing mandatory double shifts.

Joseph said the hospital's administration needs to better plan the schedule "to have enough staff in place to take care of these patients."

CIUSSS says it is doing what it can

When contacted Thursday, a spokesperson for the regional health agency overseeing the hospital, the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, declined to be interviewed.

The CIUSSS issued a statement saying it is experiencing particularly high traffic despite the opening of special winter clinics in the community, where people can go if they have the flu or other less urgent concerns.

The long waits at the E-R are exacerbated by the fact that some nurses are absent "at the last minute, due to illness or burnout," the statement said.

Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital's emergency room has been overflowing with patients since the holidays, and nurses have staged sit-ins and refused to work mandatory overtime or simply called in sick. (Radio-Canada)

All clinical support staff, doctors and managers are being called upon to make themselves available this week, the statement said.

"Although we are sensitive to the working conditions of employees, emergency rooms provide essential services, and we are obliged to meet the urgent health needs of the population," the statement said.

"Consequently, and despite all the measures put in place, compulsory overtime, as a last resort only, can be requested from the staff. Rest assured, however, that we take all necessary means on a daily basis to avoid having to use it."