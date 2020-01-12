Montreal's Haitian community marking emotional anniversary of devastating earthquake

Montreal's Haitian community will gather later today for a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the earthquake that killed an estimated 230,000 people and reshaped Quebec's relationship with the Caribbean nation.

The ceremony, which will be held in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood, caps off a weekend of speeches, screenings and panel discussions about the disaster.

Montreal was already home to one of the largest communities of Haitian ex-pats before the earthquake. In the immediate aftermath, the province eased immigration regulations and welcomed a further 4,500 refugees.

The tragedy was felt throughout Quebec society.

Former Liberal deputy premier Dominique Anglade lost both her parents in the earthquake. Her father, Georges Anglade, was a well-known writer and prominent Haitian activist.

Antoine Craan, one Quebec's first black professional soccer players, was killed by debris outside his office in Port-au-Prince. He had returned to Haiti to advise the Ministry of Sport.

Serge Marcil, a former provincial cabinet and later a federal Liberal MP, was killed when the hotel where was staying collapsed.

Messages from Legault, Trudeau

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Quebec Premier François Legault called the earthquake "one of the saddest pages of recent history."

He added: "This tragedy is also a Quebec tragedy. The significant Haitian community in Quebec testifies to that. Despite the time that's passed, the pain hasn't diminished. Today, we have a duty to remember."

After Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade tabled a motion in December marking the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, the CAQ's junior Health Minister, Lionel Carmant, crossed the legislature floor to giver her a hug. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement Sunday to mark the anniversary.

"Over the last decade, the Haitian people have shown incredible resilience in the face of challenges and obstacles, as they continue to work toward a better tomorrow," Trudeau said.

"As steadfast partners and friends, Canada remains committed in our support for the Haitian people."

According to the federal government, 58 Canadians were killed in the 2010 earthquake.