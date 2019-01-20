Montreal's Fête des neiges cancelled due to extreme cold weather

The annual Fête des neiges at Parc Jean-Drapeau is cancelled today due to the extreme cold and winter storm warning.

This is the first time in 10 years that activities for the winter festival have been cancelled due to weather, according to a statement from François Cartier, director of marketing and communications for the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau.

Cartier said that the decision was made in an effort to maintain the safety of the public as well as employees and volunteers who make the festival possible.

The events, which run until Feb. 10, will restart Saturday Jan. 26.

This is the 36th edition of the Fête des neiges.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the greater Montreal area and predicted as much as 20 or 25 cm of snowfall though Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as -35 C (with windchill) and the weather agency is warning that there is a frostbite risk.