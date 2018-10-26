Skip to Main Content
Montreal's annual Rocky Horror tradition kicks off Friday evening at Cinéma Impérial
Video

It's not a sight you often see in a church: a group of actors wearing fishnets stockings and high heels, dancing and belting out tunes of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show's interactive 3-night run includes 40 volunteer actors

Craig Desson · CBC News ·
Montreal personal trainer Heidi Rubin plays the role of Frank-N-Furter. (Craig Desson/CBC)

About 40 actors, producers and crew members have been gathering in a Westmount church hall every week to get ready to put on a show for Montrealers, just in time for Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show's three-night run, which kicks off Friday Oct. 26 at Cinéma Impérial, is the largest in North America, according to the show's producer Philippe Spurrell.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show cast is made up of 40 performers. (Craig Desson/CBC)  

"The reason why this show has survived so many years, 40 years, is because it is fun and we feed off each other. So the cast is up there performing, but it's the audience that drives us." said actor Heidi Rubin, who plays Frank-N-Furter. 

The event combines cinema and theatre. The original film, a 1975 musical horror-comedy, is projected on a big screen while live performers also act out the movie on stage.

Audience members come dressed up as characters in the cast and bring props to throw on stage at specific moments in the film. For example, when a character in the film proposes a toast, the audience throws pieces of toast at the screen. 

The volunteer cast has been practising for this week's show since early September. They've been holding three-hour rehearsals once a week, mostly at the Westmount Park United Church. 

At the show, the performers act out scenes from the 1975 film cult classic. (Twentieth Century Fox)

The cast of 40 are everything but professional actors. Spurrell says this year's group includes architects, doctors, professors and civil servants. 

He says there is a waiting list to be part of the cast. 

"If I didn't cap it at 40, there would be 65, 70 people involved." 

Cast members of The Rocky Horror Picture Show gather before the rehearsal starts to hear details about the following week's performance. (Craig Desson/CBC)

Montreal's love affairs with the 1975 cult classic is as old as the film. Weekly screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show began in the 70s, at long-gone theaters like Cinema Paris, Cinema 5 and The Seville. 

Spurrell says the city's enthusiasm toward Rocky Horror is that, "Montreal is a particularly open-minded sexy town." 

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball 2018 runs Oct, 26, Oct, 27 and Oct. 31 at Cinéma Impérial. Ticket information is available here.

Go behind the scenes at a Rocky Horror Picture Show rehearsal.

Montreal's Rocky Horror Picture Show 1:40

