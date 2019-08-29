Montreal roadwork goes into overdrive just in time for back-to-school
Most work will be done on nights and weekends to reduce traffic snarls, officials say
This fall, you can expect more of the same when it comes to the location of your traffic woes, but the time of day you will run into congestion may change.
Quebec's Transport Ministry has decided to do most major roadwork at night and on weekends in response to ongoing public outcry, said spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.
Commuters have been complaining about the timing of work, demanding it not be done during rush hour and the ministry is responding, she said.
"This way we can limit repercussions on the commute."
More than 80 per cent of the Turcot Interchange work is done and, while there aren't any new large-scale projects starting soon, roadwork already underway in key areas will go into overdrive before winter.
Bensadoun said the installation of new public transportation infrastructure is also causing delays.
Highway 40 hot spot
Commuters who rely on Highway 40 to get across Montreal know it's rarely smooth sailing, but it may be particularly bad this fall as there is a cluster of work sites around the Highway 13 interchange that will be busy.
Lane reductions and redirections will be coupled with work on the surrounding service roads.
"Highway 40 will be the hot spot for the next few months," said Bensadoun.
There were also be slowdowns on the westbound Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, with one lane toward Montreal closing permanently and others intermittently.
To the east, construction of the light-rail network and renovations to an overpass at the intersection of Highway 40 and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard will also cause delays.
Delays across city
Throughout the city, there are a number of projects planned, affecting roadways from Saint-Léonard to the Sud-Ouest borough.
Work along roads such as Pie-IX Boulevard that have been snarling traffic all summer will, at times, be the cause of even more delays and detours this fall.
Drivers can also expect slowdowns on Highway 15 from the 40 to the Champlain Bridge, the Ville-Marie Expressway, and of course, the bridges, including the Champlain, Mercier, Jacques Cartier and La Fontaine.
With files from Steve Rukavina
