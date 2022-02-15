Montreal launches rental price registry, certification of landlords

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the city wants to "tighten the screws" on owners of substandard rental buildings, and fight renovictions and "abusive" rent increases by launching a rental price registry and a new certification program for landlords.

"The vast majority of building owners take care of their buildings," said Plante. "Unfortunately there is a minority of owners who force us to take these strong measures."

The owner certificate was one of the key promises Plante and her party, Projet Montréal, made during the recent municipal election in November.

Under the new system, landlords of buildings of eight or more units will be required to register. The city estimates this will cover 250,000 units — 35 per cent of the rental housing stock — in 12,000 buildings.

Owners will be required to submit information about the state of their buildings to the city every five years, including how much rent they are charging tenants and whether units are occupied or vacant.

They will also have to attest to the fact that their building is in good structural condition, free of vermin and mould, and commit to carrying out improvements where needed, outlined in a maintenance plan.

Plante said the registry "reverses the burden of proof," to require landlords to prove that their buildings are in good shape.

"It won't be up to the city to play cat and mouse with owners over sanitary and building security problems," said Benoit Dorais, executive member in charge of housing.

The information, including rental prices, will be made publicly available on the city's website.

Fines accumulate daily, per unit

Owners who do not comply with the certification could face fines for every day that they rent a unit without being registered.

For an individual, these fines will range from $250 to $650 for a first offence, and $1,250 to $2,500 for repeat offences. A business could face fines of between $500 and $1,250 for a first offence and $2,500 to $5,000 for repeat offences.

As well, owners who are not registered will not be eligible for financial assistance under the city's affordable housing renovation program. The certification can also be revoked, if the owner refuses to make necessary upgrades to the building.

The city will carry out periodic verifications on a certain number of buildings each year, which could include inspections.

But Dorais underlined that the fact that a particular building is included in the registry does not mean that it has been inspected by the city and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the building has no sanitary or maintenance issues.

Owners of smaller buildings have 5 years to comply

The city's plan requires modifying the existing bylaw on the sanitation and maintenance of dwelling units, which is anticipated to happen only in the winter of 2023.

The economic development, housing and urban planning committee will hold public consultations on the registry.

The certification will be rolled out for the largest buildings first. Those with 100 units or more will have to comply by June 1, 2023, while owners of buildings of eight to 11 units will have until June 1, 2027.

Dorais said the gradual application is, in part, to make sure that the city has the capacity to handle the number of new registrations and the number of inspections that are necessary.