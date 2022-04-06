Montreal's new Insectarium features free-flying butterflies, an underground environment

Nearly three years after it closed for renovations, Montreal's Insectarium has completed its metamorphosis.

With its grand opening set for April 13, the venue underwent a $38.4-million makeover to enlarge and update its facilities, aimed at reinventing visitors' relationships with insects, according to a release by Espace pour la vie.

The new museum is 40 per cent larger, and visitors can now see more than 3,000 species of insects — some of which roam freely. The venue also houses more than 3,000 plants of 150 different varieties.

It also features a variety of immersive and educational experiences, including butterflies flying freely all year round — some species which have never been shown to the public before — and an underground environment inspired by various insect habitats — nests, chambers, galleries, vegetation and soil.

There are vibrations on the floor that let visitors experience sounds as an insect would and projected ultraviolet visual effects that mimic an insect's vision. The configuration of the space encourages moving around like an insect, either by squeezing through tunnels or grabbing ahold of vertical rods meant to emulate blades of grass.

Unlike most museums, the architects say this one — unique in North America — was designed around the exhibit itself.

The city of Montreal is hoping the renovations will increase annual revenues by $4.3 million a year, and attract 475,000 visitors a year.

To experience the new Insectarium, you must book a time for your visit when you buy your tickets. More information can be found here.