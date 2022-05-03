Montreal tries to cut ties with Ricova as recyclables pile up at sorting centre

Montreal is attempting to terminate its contract with Ricova for its recycling sorting centre in the Lachine borough, as material piles up outside the facility.

In an email, a city spokesperson said "materials have been accumulating for several weeks" at the sorting centre because the company has been unable to sell its bales on the export market.

Marikym Gaudreault said the city's lawyers gave notice Tuesday that it would like to terminate the contract and put in place a new operator.

"Everything is done to ensure the continuity of operations in Lachine. Discussions are currently underway between the two parties and signals indicate that Ricova will agree to collaborate on a successful transition," Gaudreault said.

Ricova did not immediately return a request for comment.

La Presse and TVA first reported the development Wednesday morning. According to La Presse, Ricova sent a letter to the city earlier this month warning that it was running out of space at the sorting centre.

The city's attempt to end its agreement with Ricova in Lachine is the latest episode in a battle playing out before the courts.

Ricova Services Inc., based in Brossard, Que., has been operating Montreal's two recycling sorting centres, in Lachine and Saint-Michel, since 2020. It collects curbside recycling from two of the city's boroughs.

Sorted materials at the facilities have been found to have high contamination levels, which makes it difficult to sell and ultimately, recycle.

In a report earlier this year, the city's inspector general, Brigitte Bishop, said Ricova Services Inc. had sold recyclable materials to one of its sister companies, Ricova International Inc., which then sold them to outside buyers at a higher price.

In all, the report alleges Ricova withheld more than $1 million it owed the city for recycled materials it sold over a 12-month period.

Bishop recommended at the time that the city block the company from bidding on contracts for five years and cut ties with the company "as soon as possible."