Montreal's easternmost borough looks to revitalize aging commercial strip

A new business association in Montreal's easternmost borough says it's time to revitalize one of the area's main commercial arteries.

Members of the association, located in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, want to see Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard become a destination for people from all over the island.

And they want the city to help make it happen.

"You know it could be a little bit of everything, more walkable, just a bigger reason to come here," said Andrew Moubarak, head of the newly established Association des gens d'affaires de RDP.

With its four lanes of traffic, bare cement median and black lamp posts, Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard isn't much to look at, but that doesn't mean it's got nothing to offer, Moubarak asserts.

The borough's administration is, in collaboration with the association, asking people and business owners to weigh in on the issue by filling out a short survey available on the municipal website, asking people what they would like to see done with the boulevard.

Only residents of Rivière-des-Prairies are invited to fill out a survey, which is aimed at assessing people's consumption habits while gaining a better understanding of the commercial sector's accessibility, safety and diversity, the borough says on its website.

Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard has four lanes of traffic lined with homes, apartment complexes and strip malls. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

There is a separate survey for business owners on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, Moubarak said.

Nobody from the borough was available for an interview Wednesday. A r ecount has been requested in the recent borough mayor election.

Considered a 'lost east end city'

Moubarak is a real estate broker and resident of Rivière-des-Prairies who is leading the business association with the goal of giving the aging commercial strip a facelift.

"We're considered like a lost east end city," said Carmine Anoia, owner of Kitchen 73, a restaurant near the corner of J J Joubert Avenue.

He also believes the city should be doing more to beautify the street, making it more attractive.

Right now, the boulevard is a mix of residential buildings and small strip malls, but there's little in the way of urban beautification features, like flower boxes, places to hang out or signs.

"It's always about money, right? We definitely want to see more signage for businesses so when people go on this street, they know what they can see, what they can find," said Anoia.

The association currently has about 25 members and is looking for more.

Association head says street has potential

Michele Ciciolla has been running a specialty butcher shop on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard for more than three decades, and he said, it's a good idea to spruce up the street.

"It would be nice for the community," said Ciciolla. "It would bring in more people, of course."

Moubarak said the street has potential, and there are already some "fantastic" businesses.

Michele Ciciolla, who runs a specialty butcher shop on Maurice-Duplesis Boulevard, says improving the street would be good for the community. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

What the association doesn't want to see is corporations moving into the area, he said. But he would like to see more destination stores to attract shoppers.

He expects the light-rail network, once up and running, will have a positive impact on the area, and he would like to encourage people to shop locally.

Once the surgery is done, there will be discussions with the borough on what to do next, said Moubarak.