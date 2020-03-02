A small group of masked protesters has disrupted passenger rail service in Montreal.

The protesters are standing on CN Rail tracks near Wellington Street in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

They have unfurled a banner in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, who are opposed to a pipeline that is slated to be built through their ancestral territory.

Via Rail, which uses the CN tracks, says the protest has delayed some departures and arrivals.

Service was also temporarily delayed — out of safety concerns — on a separate commuter line that connects Mont-Saint-Hilaire to downtown, according to a spokesperson for Exo, the Montreal-area transit agency. That service has since resumed.

There are several police officers near the scene. Radio-Canada is reporting that officials with CN have served the protesters with an injunction.