Canada Post to deliver new flyer to Montrealers despite city ban on unsolicited mail

Montrealers will see a new version of Publisac arriving in their mailboxes this week, in spite of a new city bylaw to eliminate unsolicited flyers that was to take effect Wednesday.

The weekly plastic bag stuffed with circulars, coupons and local newspapers — dubbed Publisac in Quebec — was set to be banned in Montreal's 19 boroughs, deliverable only to residents who requested it via a sticker on their door or mailbox.

Canada Post will be delivering a new flyer, called Raddar, to households in Montreal, while people living in other municipalities on the island will continue to receive a Publisac.

Patrick Brayley, a senior vice-president of TC Transcontinental, the publisher of Publisac, said told CBC Montreal's Daybreak the company decided to circumvent the ban due to "very strong demand" from its retail partners and consumers looking for discount savings.

According to Brayley, the new leaflet uses 60 per cent less paper and no plastic, and anyone who wishes to opt out of receiving Raddar may do so by contacting Canada Post.

Montreal mayor disappointed

"Montrealers have said, clear and loud, we don't want that type of system," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. "The city of Montreal makes big decisions to plant trees and do so many things, but …Canada Post … doesn't care and doesn't respect our bylaw."

The mayor has called on federal members of Parliament for Montreal ridings to step in to address the issue with Canada Post. However, a spokesperson for the minister of public services and procurement told CBC that as an independent Crown corporation, Canada Post operates at arm's length from the government.

In a statement, Canada Post said it does not make judgments on the value of the mail it's paid to deliver, and TC Transcontinental's leaflet meets Canada Post's requirements.

Canada Post will be replacing the Publisac like this one with a new leaflet called Raddar, which publisher TC Transcontinental said contains no plastic. (Ainslie MacLellan/CBC)

Postal workers in 'catch-22'

The situation puts postal workers in an uncomfortable position, "caught in a fight between two Titans," said Yannick Scott, the national director for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers who represents greater Montreal. .

"We're caught in a catch-22 situation where, if our letter carriers are delivering, they might be fined by the city up to $1,000 for doing their job. On the other hand, if they aren't delivering where they're supposed to, the corporation might discipline or even suspend our members," Scott told Daybreak.

Scott said postal workers will likely receive the brunt of complaints from citizens frustrated about receiving mail they don't want, and adding a new flyer to delivery routes may result in many having to do forced overtime.

A pile of Publisacs awaits delivery on a winter day in Montreal. Many people end up discarding them without a glance, some residents say. (CBC)

What are people in Montreal saying?

Daybreak went to the Montreal borough of LaSalle to see where Montrealers stand.

Michael Peart said getting rid of doorstep delivery of flyers makes sense overall, even if people who depend on the flyers to find discounts have a harder time getting that information.

"I think the city is trying to do something that's good for the environment." said Peart. He said many people end up throwing their flyers in the garbage.

"Everything is online now. I think it's a waste of paper, to be honest."

But Melissa Low said she isn't ready to part with her flyers.

"I like paper. I like to be able to read and to see. Online ... it's not as tangible."