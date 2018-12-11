Montreal takes another crack at cutting out racial profiling within the SPVM

One of the city's most prominent civil rights activists says he is waiting to see if Montreal's plan to address racial profiling within its police service contains "specific measures" aimed at altering officers' behaviour.

There have been plans before. Plenty of them. Advocates like Fo Niemi are hoping this new one focuses on results.

"We want to know what the plan is, and we want to know how the plan is going to be implemented," he said.

The document, entitled the Strategic plan to support SPVM staff in the prevention of racial and social profiling 2018-2021, will be made public at city hall this afternoon.

Niemi's non-profit organization, the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, has in recent years brought forward dozens of cases of alleged racial profiling.

He has also watched as previous city administrations promised to improve the situation.

Mayor Valérie Plante promised to address racial profiling after winning the municipal election last fall.

"It's now our duty to do a thorough follow-up because it's important for Montrealers to feel safe, whoever they are," Plante said in November 2017.

SPVM fails to meet its own objectives

A report made public at that time found that Montreal police failed to achieve many of the objectives they set for themselves in a plan to address racial profiling five years ago.

The SPVM commissioned experts to analyze how well it had done in putting into action a two-year plan to address racial and social profiling.

The report found that Montreal police made an honest effort to address racial profiling — but missed the mark in many areas including training programs, hiring visible minorities, funding outreach programs and transparency.

It also found that Montreal police don't have a centralized record of the number of racial profiling complaints, something that was recommended in the coroner's report looking into Fredy Villanueva's death, released five years ago.

A separate report, released last week by a research group at Concordia University, found that young people from the racially diverse, low-income neighbourhood of Saint-Michel are subject to "widespread and systemic" racial profiling by Montreal police.

In Toronto, meanwhile, an Ontario Human Rights Commission report on race and policing released Monday found that black people were overrepresented in several types of violent police interactions, including use-of-force cases, shootings, deadly encounters and fatal shootings.

Niemi said Montreal has similar problems, but the data isn't properly tracked.

He wants the city to demonstrate "a clear direction" for the SPVM and a more streamlined process through which officers can be sanctioned if they misbehave.