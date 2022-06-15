Former Montreal rabbi facing sex-related charges dating back 25 years

Leon Mund, a rabbi who acted as a teacher and counsellor in Montreal's Orthodox Jewish community decades ago, is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference with a minor, and incest.

Mund, 79, has been living in Israel since 2002. He was arrested on a warrant at Pearson Airport in Toronto April 13, and appeared in court in Montreal a few days later.

"He saw an opportunity where I was alone. And he took advantage of that and abused me," the complainant, who was a child at the time, told CBC in an interview.

They can't be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban.

"It was very scary, confusing, overwhelming. I thought it was my fault and I didn't tell anyone," they said.

It wasn't until they were an adult and going through therapy that they decided to come forward and file a complaint with Montreal police.

That was two years ago. After investigating, police issued an arrest warrant for Mund in February. He was arrested in Toronto in April on a trip to visit family for Passover.

The complainant said they have no regrets about coming forward.

"It's been so helpful and healing," they said. "It's like I'm able to tell my younger self: 'look, you could trust me. I, I stood up for you.'"

Montreal police said their investigation is continuing.

Mund's lawyer wasn't immediately available to comment.