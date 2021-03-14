Skip to Main Content
Montreal

No parades? No problem: Here are a few St. Patrick's Day events going on in Quebec

For the second year in a row, those who want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day will have to get creative. Event organizers are holding virtual events and encouraging people to find ways to celebrate safely at home.

For the second year in a row, the usual St. Patrick's Day merrymaking is being curtailed by the pandemic

A giant effigy of St. Patrick is pulled along a street during the 2017 edition of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Normally at this time of year, St. Patrick's Day celebrations would be in full swing. But for the second year in a row, COVID-19 has curtailed many plans for in-person merrymaking.

We'll have to wait at least another year for the parades to return. In the meantime, event organizers across the province have come up with a few ways for revellers to celebrate this year.

Eastern Townships

The Richmond Irish Heritage Festival will hold an online Celtic kitchen party at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Host Noémia Keenan-Crépeau will introduce a lineup of musicians and talk about her experiences in the local Irish community.

Her family has been involved with the festival for years, she said. Her grandfather was once president, and three of her aunts are currently part of the committee.

"It's fun to join in," she said.

"I learn a lot through it. I learn a lot about our heritage, and I learn a lot about different stories that I didn't know."

There are a few events planned for Saturday as well, including a children's story time, virtual parade, and a demonstration on how to make Irish soda bread. Information about the events can be found on their website.

On Tuesday, Fergus Keyes, a member of Montreal's Irish community, will be giving a virtual talk on Irish Quebecers who made an impact on their communities and Quebec society. The event is part of the Quebec Anglophone Heritage Network's Heritage Talks series.

Quebec AM9:55Online party for the Richmond Irish Heritage Festival
From an online tour of local heritage sites, to a video Celtic kitchen party, and a virtual St. Patrick's Day parade, Noémia Keenan-Crépeau and Bev Taber Smith tell guest host Alison Brunette how the Richmond Irish Heritage Festival is adapting to COVID-19 restrictions. 9:55

Montreal area

The St. Patrick's Society of Montreal's annual luncheon will take place online. The guest speaker will be Eamonn McKee, Ireland's ambassador to Canada, and the 2020 and 2021 community award recipients will be honoured as well. Tickets are $25.

The Châteauguay Valley Irish Heritage Society is doing a virtual St. Patrick's Day show on Wednesday featuring local artists and this year's queen and princesses. On Saturday, they will hold a fundraising event in Châteauguay.

The Montreal St. Patrick's Day parade isn't happening this year. But the United Irish Societies, which organizes the event, is encouraging people to have their own (safe, physically distanced) parades, film them and upload the video to social media.

Good Luck Bear and friends participate in a St. Patrick's Day parade in Richmond, Que., in 2018. There won't be parades this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate. (CBC)

Quebec City area

The Shannon Irish Show prepared a rebroadcast of its 50th anniversary party, available to watch on Facebook.

The Irish Show has been held nearly every year in Shannon, about 30 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, since 1964, but was cancelled the last two years.

For its 50th anniversary party in 2016, people came from all over Canada to take part. A lot of work was put into that show, said Kerry Ann King, president of the Catholic Women's League in Shannon, which helps organize the festivities.

"We thought this would be the best one to share with everybody at this time, especially since we all need a little lift after what we've been through this year."

All in a Weekend11:40Shannon Irish Show delves into the archives to keep St Patrick’s Day spirit alive online
Many people can pinpoint the moment one year ago when the reality of the first pandemic lockdown kicked in for them. For Kerry Ann King, it was having to make the call to cancel the Shannon Irish Show, which has gone on almost every year since 1964 in Shannon, northwest of Quebec City. We’ll hear what you can check out as part of the online edition this year. 11:40
