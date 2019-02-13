Sights and sounds from the Montreal storm
We're digging out of the first major snowstorm of the year — a storm that has closed schools and roads and has generally ground things to a halt across the province.
By the time the last flake has settled, about 40 centimetres of snow will have fallen in the Montreal region.
Across the city, people are doing their best to get from point A to B. Here are a few sights and sounds from the storm.
How are you dealing with the snow? Send us your photos and video.
A nice sight to wake up to, surely.
There's going to be a lot of this going on today:
The work before...work <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/montrealstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#montrealstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMontreal</a> <a href="https://t.co/az1XhcUN6K">pic.twitter.com/az1XhcUN6K</a>—@vestevie
On St-Denis Street north of Laurier Avenue, we came across Guillaume Jacques, who looks thrilled, doesn't he?
No one is immune from the snow … not even the police. Let's hope they weren't on their way to an emergency?
In Quebec City, a Radio-Canada journalist snapped this eerie photo of people crossing Laurier Boulevard.
Of course, there are always those who manage to have a little fun in the snow, whether it's by finding different ways to get around ...
This morning, our <a href="https://twitter.com/mattdamours?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mattdamours</a> came across Eric Robert, who ditched his boots for his skis, because why not? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> <a href="https://t.co/GrowO2HQUi">pic.twitter.com/GrowO2HQUi</a>—@CBCMontreal
... practising their wrist shots (and goal celebrations)
... or just giving in and embracing it.
Bless this guy, making a snow angel in the middle of (what could be) the worst snow storm in two years. Just outside Berri-UQAM. <a href="https://t.co/4j5bUqKxF5">pic.twitter.com/4j5bUqKxF5</a>—@katemckenna8
And, finally, the requisite cute animals:
Learned a new Kanien’kéha word today: ionien’kwí:seron - drifting snow. <br><br>Also, here’s a corgi vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/bqgc50aleH">pic.twitter.com/bqgc50aleH</a>—@Kanhehsiio
Snowy Lucy on a snowy day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Montreal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Montreal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weather</a> (photo <a href="https://twitter.com/leblancetienne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@leblancetienne</a>) <a href="https://t.co/pIOrytEyEP">pic.twitter.com/pIOrytEyEP</a>—@Snellk
