Sights and sounds from the Montreal storm
Video

Sights and sounds from the Montreal storm

Across the city, people are doing their best trying to get from point A to B. How are you dealing with the storm?

Across the city, people are doing their best to get from point A to B

CBC News ·
A family of skiers heads down Mont-Royal Avenue. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

We're digging out of the first major snowstorm of the year — a storm that has closed schools and roads and has generally ground things to a halt across the province.

By the time the last flake has settled, about 40 centimetres of snow will have fallen in the Montreal region.

Across the city, people are doing their best to get from point A to B. Here are a few sights and sounds from the storm.

How are you dealing with the snow? Send us your photos and video.

Montrealers had to contend with 40 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday morning. Here's what the city looks like. 0:55

A nice sight to wake up to, surely.

(Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

There's going to be a lot of this going on today:

On St-Denis Street north of Laurier Avenue, we came across Guillaume Jacques, who looks thrilled, doesn't he?

(Verity Stevenson/CBC)

No one is immune from the snow … not even the police. Let's hope they weren't on their way to an emergency?

(Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

In Quebec City, a Radio-Canada journalist snapped this eerie photo of people crossing Laurier Boulevard.

(Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Of course, there are always those who manage to have a little fun in the snow, whether it's by finding different ways to get around ...

... practising their wrist shots (and goal celebrations)

... or just giving in and embracing it.

And, finally, the requisite cute animals:

