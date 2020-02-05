Winter wallop on the way to southern Quebec

Snow is on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow will fall on much of southern Quebec.

The snow is expected to begin Thursday morning and continue through Saturday morning.

The affected regions include Montreal, Laval and the South Shore.

Parts of the Eastern Townships could get considerably more — up to 35 centimetres — while freezing rain is a possibility closer to the U.S. border, making for difficult travel conditions, the weather agency said.